Man wanted in 14 cases of robbery, snatching and theft arrested in Delhi's Vivek Vihar

A 24-year-old man wanted in 14 cases of robbery, snatching and theft was arrested in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar by the Crime Branch, police said on Wednesday. Based on a tip-off, police laid a trap and apprehended Vivek Kumar near a park in the area, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) A K Singla said.

According to police, he was previously involved in 26 criminal cases. During interrogation, Kumar admitted to his involvement in several cases of robbery, snatching and theft, Singla said.

Kumar told police that he, along with his associate Munna, robbed a person of his gold ring and cash worth Rs 5,500 at knife point in Ashok Nagar. In the same month, the duo also robbed a pedestrian of his bag containing cash worth Rs 20,000 near New Ashok Nagar metro station, Singla said.

Police seized a country-made pistol, two live bullets and a scooter, he added. PTI AMP SNE

