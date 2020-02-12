Lt Guv Murmu condoles death of 3 firefighters in Jammu building collapse

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu expressed grief over the death of three firefighters in a building collapse here on Wednesday, an official spokesperson said. In his condolence message, the Lt Governor prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved families in their hour of grief, he said.

Three firemen were killed and six people injured when a three-storey building collapsed while fire department personnel were trying to put out a blaze in it. Murmu has directed the administration to provide the best-possible medical treatment to the injured, the spokesman said.

The Lt Governor lauded the valour of the firefighters and observed that they have always remained at the forefront during a fire outbreak or any other such emergency situations. Meanwhile, Director General of Police, Fire and Emergency Services, V K Singh briefed the Lt Governor about the health condition of the injured firefighters, the official said.

He added that Murmu stressed on the importance of generating awareness regarding fire safety norms in all public buildings to avoid any such incidents in the future.

