Police seize fake notes with a face value of Rs 4.7 lakh

Odisha Police on Wednesday busted a fake currency note racket and seized counterfeit currency with a face value of Rs 4.77 lakh from Danagadi Hat Padia area in Jajpur district. The police also arrested six persons and seized a note printing machine, three mobile phones and two motorcycles from their possession, a police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Jajpur Road police station raided a house near Danagadi Hat Padia on Wednesday afternoon. During the search, the team recovered fake notes of different denominations with a face value of Rs 4.77 lakh and a currency printing machine, he said. While two of the arrested persons used to manufacture fake notes in this unit, four others used to circulate those in the markets of Danagadi, Jajpur Road, Bhuban, Salepur, Cuttack, Bhadrak and Bhubaneswar, the police said.

"The identity of the arrested persons is not disclosed as it will impact the investigation process," said Anil Kumar Mohanty, Inspector-in-charge of Jajpur Road police station. PTI COR AAM RG RG.

