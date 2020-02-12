Left Menu
Punjab resident among 12 drug peddlers arrested in J-K

  PTI
  |
  Jammu
  |
  Updated: 12-02-2020 22:06 IST
  Created: 12-02-2020 22:06 IST
Twelve alleged drug peddlers, including a Punjab resident, were arrested along with contraband substance from different places in Jammu and Kashmir, a police spokesman said on Wednesday. While seven of the peddlers were arrested from Udhampur and Reasi districts on Wednesday, five were nabbed in Jammu on Tuesday, he said.

Sarabjeet Singh, an inter-state narcotic smuggler hailing from Ludhiana in Punjab, was arrested when 32 kilogram of poppy straw was seized from his truck in the Chenani area of Udhampur district on Wednesday, the spokesman said. He said Singh was on the way to home from Kashmir when he was intercepted by a police party at a checkpoint on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Gulzar Ahmad and Mohammad Arif were arrested with 35 gram of charas at Dhar Road in Udhampur in the afternoon, he said. The spokesman said four more peddlers -- Sushil Kumar, Ashok Kumar, Pawan Kumar and Rakesh Kumar -- were arrested from Kanjli and Katra towns in Reasi district on Wednesday after 40 gram of heroin, 800 gram of poppy straw and 200 gram of charas was seized from their possession.

Four drug peddlers, identified as Sanjay Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Anjum Ali and Ashu, were arrested after 250 gram of charas was seized during the search of their vehicle at Amphalla chowk in Jammu on Tuesday, he said. He said another drug peddler, Arif Nabi, was arrested after 300 grams of charas was seized from his possession at Panjtirthi on Tuesday.

