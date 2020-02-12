45-yr-old man held for firing on AAP MLA's convoy; police deny political angle

A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly firing at newly-elected AAP MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy in southwest Delhi when he was returning home after visiting a temple, police said on Wednesday, but ruled out any political angle behind the attack in which a party supporter was killed. Harindar, also an AAP supporter, was injured in the attack on Tuesday, they said.

Police have arrested Dharamvir alias Kalu in the case and said there was enmity between him and the deceased 45-year-old Ashok Mann. They have also recovered a country-made pistol and two live cartridges. The hunt for the remaining two accused persons is on, Additional DCP (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said.

Police said there was no political angle behind the incident. The attack prompted the AAP to question the law and order situation in the national capital.

Expressing concern, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said, "People responsible for maintaining law and order in Delhi should take action." In a tweet in Hindi, party leader Sanjay Singh said, "Convoy of MLA Naresh Yadav attacked in Mehrauli, Ashok Mann killed. Naresh Yadav was returning home after visiting a temple."

Singh said the incident occurred on the Aruna Asif Ali Road near Fortis Hospital. "The incident took place due to personal enmity," he added. Talking to reporters, Yadav on Tuesday had said that after his victory he visited a gurdwara and a church in his constituency and later, a temple in Kishangarh village.

While he was returning in an open gypsy car from the village between 10.30 to 10.45 pm, he heard sounds of gunshots, only to realise that his vehicle was attacked. Police said Mann and Harindar, both AAP supporters, were also in the vehicle.

"The bullet could have hit anyone. Even I could have lost my life. We travel in such open cars everyday," Yadav told reporters. When he was asked whether there was any political angle to the attack, he had said police are probing the case.

Elaborating on the personal dispute between the two, the police officer said Dharamvir and the two others had allegedly threatened Mann a fortnight ago. The two were also involved in petty quarrels. Both were also engaged in a transport business that intensified the rivalry.

