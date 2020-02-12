Left Menu
Fire breaks out in Mumbai 'chawl', 2 children among 6 injured

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 22:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 22:35 IST
Fire breaks out in Mumbai 'chawl', 2 children among 6 injured
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Six people, including two children, suffered burn injuries on Wednesday evening when a fire broke out in a 'chawl' room due to leakage in a cooking gas cylinder here, said a civic official. The incident occured at Ambedkar Nagar in Bandra (East) at around 6.15 pm.

"The fire broke out in a room of Sai Ekta Chawl of Ambedkar Nagar due to leakage of gas from a domestic cylinder," said the official. The fire was doused within 30-40 minutes, but six people present in the room suffered burn injuries.

Chawls refer to small, old tenements located in parts of Mumbai. According to BMC officials, of the injured, three are undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital, while the remaining have been admitted at Bandra-based Bhabha Hospital.

Amont those being treated at Sion Hospital, NagmaBanu (45) has suffered the highest 30-45 per cent burn injures, followed by Nasrin Banu (30) and Saqrin Banu (18), who sustained 20-25 per cent and 15-20 per cent injuries, respectively, they said. Nasiyan Shaikh (22), undergoing treatment at Bhabha Hospital, suffered about 10 per cent burn injures, whereas six -year-old Aayan Shaikh (6) and four-year-old Aliya Shaikh escaped with up to 5 per cent injuries, the officials said.

PTI KK RSY RSY.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

