Man who shot dead rape victim's father in Firozabad arrested

A man accused of killing the father of a rape victim here has been arrested, police said. "Achaman Upadhaya, who was accused of killing the father of a rape victim has been arrested following an encounter. The police had announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on the accused," Superintendent of Police (City) Prabal Pratap Singh said late Wednesday night.

During the encounter, Upadhaya was accompanied by two of his associates, one of whom was arrested while the other escaped, police said, adding that a police jawan too suffered a bullet injury. The 50-year-old father of the rape victim was shot dead Monday night in New Tilak Nagar area of Firozabad. The family alleged that the accused in the rape case was responsible for the killing.

Following the incident, three policemen were suspended for laxity, the SSP said. The woman was raped six months ago and Upadhaya was made the accused in the case, SSP Sachin Patel said on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.