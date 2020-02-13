Rail overbridge collapses at Bhopal station;5-6 people injured

A portion of a rail over-bridge at Bhopal railway station collapsed on Thursday morning, injuring five to six people, an official said. The victims were rushed to nearby hospitals, a public relations officer of the West Central Railway said.

However, some eyewitnesses said stairs leading to the over-bridge collapsed, injuring nine to ten people. Further details are awaited..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.