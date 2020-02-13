Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greater vigilance needed in Indo-Pacific region: Kovind

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 11:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 11:51 IST
Greater vigilance needed in Indo-Pacific region: Kovind

The geopolitical situation across the world, specially in the Indo-Pacific region, demands

greater vigilance, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Thursday. Speaking after presenting the President's Colour to

Lonavala-based INS Shivaji on the 75th anniversary of its commissioning, Kovind lauded the Navy for its recent

'Operation Vanilla' to help cyclone-hit Madagascar. "Today, the geopolitical situation in the world and in

the Indo-Pacific in particular demands greater vigilance. I am aware that the Navy has adopted mission-based deployments in

the Indian Ocean region. High quality training of marine engineers is crucial for sustained deployments and presence in

our areas of interest," Kovind said. The future will also see great diversity in the

propulsion systems, ranging from conventional to nuclear and electric and hybrid propulsion. Concepts of maintenance will

also undergo a paradigm shift with increased requirements on operational availability of platforms, he said.

The INS Shivaji will need to impart requisite skills to all trainees to prepare them to meet future challenges, the

President said. "As a leading power, India plays a crucial role in

shaping the global paradigm with respect to international security, trade and commerce. India's rise in the

international order has been fuelled by many factors including the capabilities and valour of our armed forces," he noted.

A nation's maritime interests are usually also linked to its economy and the well-being of its people, he said.

"I am told that about 90 per cent of our trade, by volume, is handled by sea routes. This enhances the role of

the Indian Navy not just in national security but also in economic security, and thus in the wider process of nation

building," Kovind said. The Navy is India's chief instrument of its sea power.

It is also the guardian of the nation's maritime interests, both military and civilian, he pointed out.

"The nation is proud of the Navy's commitment in protecting our maritime frontiers, securing our trade routes,

and also extending a helping hand in times of civil emergencies," he said.

"I am glad to know that recently, the Indian Navy launched 'Operation Vanilla' to provide humanitarian

assistance and disaster relief to the affected population of Madagascar after devastation caused by Cyclone Diane," the

President said. India and Madagascar are connected through the Indian

Ocean region, the President said, adding that he visited the island nation in 2018.

"I am particularly happy that India was one of the first respondents to come to the rescue of our Malagasy

brothers and sisters," he added. INS Shivaji is an Indian Naval station located in the

hill-town of Lonavala in Maharashtra's Pune district. It houses the Naval College of Engineering which trains officers

of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Fear of virus unnerves castaway cruise ship's Cambodian port

Cambodians voiced unease on Thursday at the arrival of a cruise ship that has been turned away by five countries in fear of the new coronavirus - despite having no suspected cases onboard.In fact, the port of Sihanoukville, a major Chinese ...

Share The Love To Show The Love - NSW's Tourism Recovery Campaign With Heart

SYDNEY, Feb. 13, 2020 PRNewswire -- The recovery of NSWs tourism industry from the effects of drought and bushfires is in everyones hands with Destination NSW launching its new marketing campaign, Nows The Time To Love NSW. Inspired by the...

Diana Penty to turn Shivan & Narresh's muse at LFW Summer/Resort 2020

Bollywood actor Diana Penty will be the showstopper at designers Shivan and Narreshs Lakme Fashion Week SummerResort 2020 show. As part of the duos Seoul Series, the collection titled, Hututi Summer Edit, captures the essence and charm of t...

There's no story in my mind without some man-woman dynamic: Imtiaz Ali

Director Imtiaz Ali says there can be a movie without romance at its core but it would be difficult for him to conceive a story that doesnt feature some sort of a man-woman dynamic. With Love Aaj Kal, starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aarya...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020