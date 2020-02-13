Prisoner escapes through ventilator of toilet at hospital

A rape accused, booked under the POCSO Act and undergoing treatment in a government hospital here, escaped in the early hours of Thursday, through the toilet ventilator, police said. The 31-year-old Subramani, haling from Dharapuram in nearby Tirupur District, was arrested on the charge of sexually assaulting a minor girl in September last and lodged in the Central jail here.

A construction worker, Subramani was also detained under Goondas Act. He was admitted to the prisoners' ward in the hospital a week ago, following complaints of chest pain.

Subramani who went to answer nature's call at around 4 AM did not return. Other prisoners in the ward found the toilet locked from inside and on information the guard informed the police, who broke open the door only to find the ventilator broken open, police said.

Police are on the lookout for the accused..

