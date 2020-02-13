3 persons who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala now stable: Govt

Three persons who tested positive for novel coronavirus in Kerala are now stable, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday. The 645 Indians evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Wuhan city have all tested negative for the virus and discharge guidelines are being issued, he said.

People at 21 airports are being been screened for coronavirus, he told a press conference. "All the states have been informed about the guidelines and precautionary measures to be taken," Vardhan said.

