Air tickets of seven Chinese paragliders cancelled

Seven Chinese nationals, who were scheduled to take part in a paragliding championship in

Mizoram, could not make it to the event, in view of the curbs imposed by aviation regulator DGCA to prevent the spread of

novel coronavirus. C Lalhminghlua, the president of Mizoram Aero-Sports

Association (MASA) -- which has organised the tournament-- told PTI that the Chinese nationals were among the 58

paraglisers registered for the championship. An international airline has cancelled tickets issued

to the gliders, in the wake of the aviation regulator's ban on entry of Chinese nationals and foreigners who have been

to the neighbouring country on or after January 15, he said. The central government has also temporarily suspended

the e-visa facility for Chinese passports holders. Lalhminghlua said that the turnout at International

Paragliding Accuracy Championship, which was inaugurated on Wednesday, was less than what was expected, with just 23 of

the 58 participants attending the event. "The outbreak of coronavirus could be the reason for

the low turnout of paragliders from foreign countries," Lalhminghlua said.

Meanwhile, state nodal officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and epidemiologist Dr Pachuau

Lalmalsawma said counters have been set up along international borders to screen people entering the state.

Mizoram shares border with Bangladesh and Myanmar.

