Haryana police seize 1,325 kg poppy husk; 53,000 prohibited tablets

Haryana police on Thursday seized 1,325 kg poppy husk by intercepting a truck carrying the contraband in Sonipat district, a police spokesperson said. Police also confiscated 53,000 prohibited tablets from Kaithal district.

In the first case, a Special Task Force (STF) team on patrol near Devi Lal Park in Sonipat got a tip-off that drug traffickers were going to pass through town with the drugs in the truck. On receiving information, the STF put up barricades and intercepted a truck bearing Uttar Pradesh registration number. When they searched the vehicle, police found several bags with poppy husk totalling 1,325 kg.

The seized consignment was concealed under empty crates, a spokesperson of Haryana police said here. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused had brought the seized contraband from Shahjahanpur in UP for supply in Ganaur area of Haryana, he said, adding that three persons had been arrested in this connection.

In another crackdown, a Crime Branch team busted an interstate gang involved in drug-peddling after it seized 53,000 tablets from a car in Kaithal district. Police nabbed the car driver but the other accused managed to escape. Cases under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were registered against them. Further investigation is underway, he said.

