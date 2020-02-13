Railway minister flags off inaugural run of East-West Metro

The first phase of the East-West Metro corridor, connecting Sector V with Salt Lake Stadium in

the city, was inaugurated on Thursday by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Goyal, along with his ministerial colleague Babul Supriyo, waved a green flag to inaugurate the 4.88-km section

of the much-awaited metro corridor. "The entire stretch of the East-West Metro corridor,

from Sector 5 to Howrah Maidan, is likely to be completed in two years," Goyal said during his speech.

Commercial services, connecting Sector V, Karunamoyee, Central Park, City Centre, Bengal Chemical and

Salt Lake Stadium stations, will commence on Friday. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal on

Thursday decided to boycott the inauguration, after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's name was found missing from the

invitation card for the programme.

