Railway minister flags off inaugural run of East-West Metro
The first phase of the East-West Metro corridor, connecting Sector V with Salt Lake Stadium in
the city, was inaugurated on Thursday by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.
Goyal, along with his ministerial colleague Babul Supriyo, waved a green flag to inaugurate the 4.88-km section
of the much-awaited metro corridor. "The entire stretch of the East-West Metro corridor,
from Sector 5 to Howrah Maidan, is likely to be completed in two years," Goyal said during his speech.
Commercial services, connecting Sector V, Karunamoyee, Central Park, City Centre, Bengal Chemical and
Salt Lake Stadium stations, will commence on Friday. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal on
Thursday decided to boycott the inauguration, after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's name was found missing from the
invitation card for the programme.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
SC declines plea for removal of WB CM Mamata Banerjee for seeking UN referendum on CAA
BJP will sell off everything except detention camps: Mamata Banerjee
We (TMC) are not a party of Dussasanas like the BJP: Mamata Banerjee
I don't belong to the group which spreads hatred among people: Mamata Banerjee
Over 30 people have died in West Bengal due to fear of the proposed country-wide NRC: Mamata Banerjee