Fire in a factory in Delhi's Mundka, 26 fire engines on the spot
A fire broke out at a spare parts factory in Delhi's Mundka area on Thursday. According to recent reports, 26 fire tenders have been pressed to douse the flames.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
