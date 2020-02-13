Left Menu
Three deers found dead in West Bengal's Banpukhuria Deer Park

At least three deers were found dead at West Bengal-based Banpukhuria Deer Park on Thursday.

Forest officials are at the spot where three deer found dead in West Bengal. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

At least three deers were found dead at West Bengal-based Banpukhuria Deer Park on Thursday. The park is located in Mukutmanipur village in Bankura district.

The bodies of the deers have been sent for the post-mortem. The Forest Department officials are investigating the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

