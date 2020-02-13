Woman found dead in Noida home, man's body recovered from farmland in Gr Noida

A woman suffering from migrane was found dead inside her rented accommodation in Noida, while a man's body was recovered from a farmland in Greater Noida in separate incidents, police said on Thursday. The woman's body was found hanging from the ceiling fan inside the room of her rented accommodation at Chauda village, under Sector 24 police station, of Noida on Wednesday night, they said.

Preeti, 25, hailed from Firozabad district in Uttar Pradesh. An alert call was received by the police, following which her body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem, a police official said. "Her mobile phone was also recovered from the room and it has been found that she was suffering from migraine. Further probe is underway," the official said.

In the other incident, a 35-year-old man was found dead in a farmland near Gulavali village under Knowledge Park police station area on Thursday morning. "Ajay had left his house last evening with some friends but did not return even in the night. The family started looking for him in the morning and eventually his body was discovered in the farms," a police official said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and an FIR has been registered and probe underway, the police added.

