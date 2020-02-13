Tight security cover for serial blasts anniversary on Feb 14

More than 3,500 police personnel will be deployed in and around the city ahead of the

22nd anniversary of the Coimbatore serial blasts, police said on Thursday.

BJP workers and Hindu outfits observe the anniversary by paying homage to those killed in R S Puram in the city, where

the first blast occurred. BJP leader L K Advani was scheduled to address an

election rally there. Police said tight security will be in place, particularly

in communally sensitive areas and also at the homage venue, where senior BJP leaders are expected to address the workers.

The serial blasts on February 14, 1998 claimed 58 lives and injured over 200 people besides damaging property worth

Rs 200 crore.

