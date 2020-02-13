Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police to take extradited bookie Sanjeev Chawla to India-SA match venues of 2000

The Delhi Police on Thursday said that it will take match-fixing accused Sanjeev Chawla, who was brought to New Delhi on Wednesday after his extradition from London, to various places including the venues where matches of India-South Africa series were played in the year 2000 for investigation in the match-fixing case.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 20:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 20:22 IST
Delhi Police to take extradited bookie Sanjeev Chawla to India-SA match venues of 2000
DCP Crime Branch Ram Gopal Naik addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police on Thursday said that it will take match-fixing accused Sanjeev Chawla, who was brought to New Delhi on Wednesday after his extradition from London, to various places including the venues where matches of India-South Africa series were played in the year 2000 for investigation in the match-fixing case. On Thursday, Chawla was sent to 12-day police custody by Delhi's Patiala House Court.

"First of all he has to be interrogated at length to unearth the whole conspiracy, all accused involved in India or abroad are to be identified. He has to be taken to Cochin, Jamshedpur, Faridabad, Vadodra, Nagpur Mumbai and Bangalore for investigation and detailed interrogation and confrontation with other accused persons is to be carried out to completely unearth the match fixing conspiracy," the Delhi Police's Crime Branch told the court. The match-fixing racket was busted by the Delhi police in 2000.

Terming Chawla as the "main conduit" in the match fixing in India-South Africa cricket series in 2000, the Delhi Police Crime Branch had sought Chawla's custody for 14 days. However, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sudhir Kumar Sirohi permitted Delhi Police to quiz Chawla only for 12 days. Speaking to reporters here, DCP Crime Branch Ram Gopal Naik said there were six accused in the chargesheet of whom three were arrested.

"The other two accused were Sanjeev Chawla and Manohar Khattar. Khattar is in the US as per our information," Naik said. Former South African captain Hansie Cronje, who later died in a plane crash, had also been named in the chargesheet.

In India vs South Africa Series, five one day matches and three Test matches were played. The ODI matches were played at Cochin, Jamshedpur, Faridabad, Vadodra and Nagpur whereas the Test matches were played at Mumbai and Bangalore. "The accused Sanjeev Kumar Chawla played the main conduit in the above match fixing and while committing the above-said crime he stayed in the same hotels where the teams were staying. He had given money, mobile phone and also transferred money in accounts of accused Hansei Cronje. He was in regular contact with other three accused persons and many others," the Crime Branch told the court.

Public Prosecutors Atul Kumar Shrivastava and Anil Paswan told the court that the accused is required to be confronted with evidence in connection with match-fixing of five ODI international matches and some test matches that took place in 2000. Advocates Vineet Malhotra and Hemant Shah appeared for Sanjeev Chawla and opposed the Delhi Police plea seeking custodial interrogation stating that the chargesheet has been filed in the case.

The lawyers also said that as per the extradition terms and conditions, the government has assured that Chawla would be only kept in Tihar Jail. Malhotra said that Chawla is not an Indian citizen, which was opposed by prosecutors saying that he was earlier an Indian citizen. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Mercator Q3 net loss narrows to Rs 64.22 cr

Shipping firm Mercator Ltd on Thursday reported narrowing of consolidated net loss to Rs 64.22 crore during the quarter ended December. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 449.77 crore during the same period a year ago, Mercator said in...

South Sudan buries reports on oil pollution, birth defects

Paloch South Sudan, Feb 13 AP The oil industry in South Sudan has left a landscape pocked with hundreds of open waste pits, the water and soil contaminated with toxic chemicals and heavy metals including mercury, manganese, and arsenic, acc...

UPDATE 1-Loyal and ready to spend, meet Britain's fast-track finance minister

Five years ago Britains new finance minister Rishi Sunak wasnt even a member of parliament, now he is running the worlds fifth largest economy. The 39-year-old former Goldman Sachs banker was appointed in dramatic fashion on Thursday when i...

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.40 pm

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.40 pm LUCKNOW DEL71 UP-3RDLD BLAST Crude bomb attack in Lucknow court complex, police say nobody heard blast Lucknow A crude bomb reportedly went off in a Lucknow court compound on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020