Police rejects reports of involvement of Karnataka min's son

Days after two people were killed in a car accident at a village in Ballari district, reports

have emerged that a Karnataka minister's son was allegedly involved in it even as police dismissed them.

Speaking to media, Ballari Superintendent of Police C K Baba ruled out the involvement of the minister's son and said

a pedestrian and a person in the car were killed. The car driver suffered minor injuries, he said.

The SP said the Mercedes Benz car was proceeding to Bengaluru when it fatally knocked down the 19-year-old

pedestrian. ".. patient cannot be changed while being treated in the

hospital. You must have seen the vehicle.. There is no question of changing the driver," he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress demanded a through investigation into the accident.

"Innocent man killed due to reckless driving by a minister's son should get justice. Police should conduct

thorough investigation," it tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.