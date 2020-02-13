'Bookie' Chawla to be lodged in separate cell in Tihar Jail: Officials

Sanjeev Chawla, an alleged bookie and a key accused in one of cricket's biggest match-fixing scandals, will be lodged in a separate cell at the Tihar Jail here once he is remanded in judicial custody, officials said on Thursday. Chawla, who was extradited from the UK on Thursday, was sent to a 12-day police custody by a Delhi court.

"According to the extradition treaty, all basic facilities will be ensured and consular access provided. Safety and security will be ensured. The inmate will be kept in a separate cell," Sandeep Goyal, DG (Prisons), said. Accompanied by a crime branch team from London, Chawla (50), a British national, reached the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here in the morning.

India has assured the UK authorities on medical facilities to be provided to Chawla and protection from intra-prison violence. Chawla is alleged to have played a central role in conspiring with late South African cricket captain Hansie Cronje to fix South Africa's tour of India in February-March, 2000.

