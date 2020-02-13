Spiritual, cultural relation between India & Nepal part of common heritage: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the spiritual and cultural relation between India and Nepal is part of a common heritage. Stressing that politics should not become a barrier in this relationship, Adityanath said both countries should endeavour to carry forward this heritage.

"If India is prosperous, then Nepal also becomes prosperous, because half of the population of Nepal lives in India," he said. "The spiritual and cultural relation between India and Nepal are part of a common heritage. The Indo-Nepal Dialogue along with the cultural and spiritual heritage of both countries will also take the trade between the two countries to a new height," the chief minister said, addressing the second Indo-Nepal bilateral dialogue here.

The dialogue was held under the aegis of the India Foundation, the Niti Anusandhaan Pratishthan (Nepal) and the Nepal-Indo Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NICCI) Kathmandu. He said the bilateral dialogue was a great initiative.

Well-being of both the countries is linked to each other, Adityanath added.

