Union minister faces pro-ILP protest in Meghalaya

Agitating against the alleged delay in the implementation of Inner Line Permit

(ILP) in Meghalaya, an outfit on Thursday staged a protest during the visit of Union minister Krishan Pal Gurjar to West

Khasi Hill district, officials said. Upon arrival of Union Minister of State for Social

Justice and Empowerment, Krishan Pal Gurjar to the venue of an event here, members of Confederation of Meghalaya Social

Organisation (CoMSO), an umbrella body of 15 outfits, were seen waving black flags and showing placards, they said.

"We are here to remind that Meghalaya wants ILP," one of the placards read.

Chairman of CoMSO, Robertjune Kharjahrin, said the protest was to remind the Union minister and the Centre about

the ILP resolution passed by the Meghalaya Assembly and that it should immediately approve it.

Newly appointed Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui met the CoMSO leaders and requested them to withdraw their volunteers

from various locations across the state who have been put up by the outfit to thwart illegal immigration to the state.

Rymbui said the Meghalaya government is doing its best to urge the Centre to grant ILP to the state.

The Meghalaya Assembly had adopted a resolution demanding implementation of ILP in the state.

