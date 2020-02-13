Left Menu
  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 23:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 23:26 IST
Odisha govt approves 8 investment proposals worth Rs 1609 crore
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Odisha government has approved eight investment proposals worth Rs 1,609.49 crore in the 89th State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting, held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy on Thursday. These proposals will create employment opportunities for 1450 people. The projects were approved in food processing, chemicals, plastics, tourism and infrastructure among others.

SLSWCA approved the proposal of Tata Global Beverages Ltd, to set up the Tea Blending and Packaging facility with an annual capacity of 36,000 Metric Ton, with a total investment of Rs 83.53 crore providing employment to about 294 people. Another proposal of Runaya Metsource LLP for Coal Tar Pitch (CTP) distillation unit of total 0.2 MMTPA capacity, with an additional investment of Rs 211 crore and employing around additional 212 people, has been approved.

In addition, another proposal of Astral Polytechnik Ltd (Unit 2) for setting up HDPE and Thermoplastic pipes manufacturing unit of capacity 5,000 MT for additional investment of Rs 60.06 crore has also been approved by the SLSWCA. It will provide additional employment to around 150 people. In the tourism sector, the project by Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd for expansion of its five-star hotel with an investment of Rs 150 crore has been approved, which will provide employment for 150 people and another proposal by Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd for expansion of its five-star hotel, with an investment of Rs 51 crore has also been approved and it will provide an additional employment to around 160 people.

In a big boost to the state's metal downstream sector, a proposal of Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt. Ltd. has been approved for setting up 30 MTPA underground Slurry Pipe Line, with a total investment of Rs 948.90 crore, which will create employment opportunities for 217 people. The SLSWCA has also approved the proposal of CDET Explosives Industries Pvt. Ltd. for setting up a manufacturing facility for cartridge explosives, bulk emulsion explosives, detonating fuse and caste boosters of capacity 45,300.00 MT per annum, with an investment of Rs 55 crore. It will provide additional employment opportunities for 177 people.

Another proposal of Apeejay Logistics Park Ltd. has been approved to set up an expansion of existing Logistics Park at Kalinga Nagar, with an investment of Rs 50 crore, which will create employment opportunities for 90 people. (ANI)

