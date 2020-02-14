Left Menu
SHO suspended for not taking kidnapping case 'seriously' in Mathura

  • PTI
  • Mathura
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 00:41 IST
A station house officer in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district was suspended for not taking a case of kidnapping "seriously", a police official said on Thursday. SHO Jagdamba Singh of Highway police station was suspended, after a doctor, who was kidnapped in last December and later released for a ransom of Rs 52 lakh, received another demand of ransom from his kidnappers, he said.

"Singh has been suspended by DIG/SSP Shalabh Mathur, for not taking the incident seriously” PRO Krishna Kumar Tewari said. According to police, the doctor, Nirvikalp Agrawal, was kidnapped near Govardhan crossing on NH-2 while he was returning home from work.

He was released the same night after his wife paid a ransom of Rs 52 lakh to the kidnappers, they said. After the incident, the doctor had refused to approach police, said Indian Medical Association district President Anil Chauhan said.

The matter apparently came to notice of senior police officials after a ransom of Rs 50 lakh was again demanded by the kidnappers, he said. The suspects in the case have been identified as Mahesh and Anup, from district's Kolahar village, Sani Malik, a resident of Meerut, and Nitesh, who hails from Bhopal, the police said.

