Maha: Builder held for fabricating documents to buy farm land

A builder from neighbouring Navi Mumbai was arrested for allegedly fabricating documents to

purchase 80 acres of agricultural land worth crores in Nhava Sheva, police said on Friday.

Five persons, including builder Bupendra Shah and a serving village talathi (local revenue official) from Latur,

have been arrested for their involvement in the crime, deputy commissioner of police Navi Mumbai Ashok Dudhe said.

Shah, the founder and CMD of Bhumi Raj Group, approached the other accused in Latur and connived with them

to fabricate documents to certify himself as a farmer, the senior official said.

Based on the bogus documents, which were presented at the tehsildar's office in Latur, Shah managed to get the

certificate to show that he was a farmer and bought the prime land worth crores in Nhava Sheva, he said.

The police are probing the case further to find persons who prepared the bogus documents and other middle men,

he said. The arrested builder has been remanded to police

custody till February 15, he said.

