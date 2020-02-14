Left Menu
Development News Edition

No rifles missing, says Kerala police, as opposition slams

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvananthapuram
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 10:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 10:55 IST
No rifles missing, says Kerala police, as opposition slams

Kerala police maintained that no rifles were missing, a day after the CAG

audit found shortage of 25 INSAS rifles and 12,061 live cartridges from the Special Armed Police Battalion here.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress and BJP slammed the state government on the issue and demanded action against the

police chief. "Twenty five INSAS rifles were reportedly missing as

per the CAG report. The crime branch investigation conducted so far has revealed that no INSAS rifle is missing as on

today. "The Crime Branch is once again doing a physical cross

verification of all the weapons issued to the Special Armed Police (SAP). Investigation is going on to trace the missing

rounds," a statement from the state police media centre said on Thursday.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India report had stated that 12,061 live cartridges were found missing in a

joint verification in the Bell-of-Arms of SAPB, along with the Assistant Commandant.

The CAG had come down on state police chief DGP Loknath Behera for purchasing bullet-proof vehicles for VVIP

security, violating guidelines. There was shortage of 250 9 mm Drill Cartridges, which

was "covered up" with dummy cartridges, the report on General and Social sector for the fiscal ending March 31, 2018 had

said. Slamming the LDF government, Minister of State for

External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the allegations against the DGP and state police had put Chief Minister Pinarayi

Vijayan on the defensive as he heads the home department. "Does it mean the CM was unaware of the matters? It

needs to be found out whether these missing rifles and ammunition had been handed over to the extremist outfits," he

wrote on his Facebook page. Attacking the government over the CAG report, Kerala

PCC President Mullapally Ramachandran demanded the resignation of Vijayan and DGP Loknath Behera.

"Both the Chief Minister and State police chief should resign and face action," he said.

He alleged that a CBI probe will not bring out the truth as Behera was close to the Narendra Modi government.

Leader of the Opposition in the assembly Ramesh Chennithala wrote to the Chief Minister, demanding removal of

Behera from the post in the wake of serious allegations levelled against him and the police department in the CAG

report. In his letter, the senior Congress leader said a CBI

probe against Behara and a NIA investigation into the missing rifles and cartridges need to be conducted.

Meanwhile, Behara also met the Chief Minister at the Secretariat.

The DGP is expected to leave for the UK in the first week of March to attend a conference, police sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

PC Jeweller Q3 net profit falls 73 pc to Rs 35.61 cr

AI for Social Good: Google supports six research projects across Asia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Portuguese communities lock horns with lithium miners to save their land

The lush, green hills where Paulo Pires has for years brought sheep to graze above his picturesque Portuguese village may soon be transformed by the race to power electric vehicles.Signs of change already give him sleepless nights. Hundreds...

Kejriwal pays 'soulful tribute' to Pulwama bravehearts

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday paid his tribute to the 40 CRPF personnel who were killed in the ghastly Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14 last year. A soulful tribute to the soldiers who were martyred...

Aussie Thompson topples top seed Isner in New York

New York, Feb 14 AFP Australian Jordan Thompson upset US top seed John Isner 7-6 72, 6-7 37, 6-3 to reach the ATP New York Open quarter-finals. Thompson, who will face Italys Andreas Seppi on Friday for a berth in the semi-finals, avenged a...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares aim for second week of gains amid virus scare

Asian shares inched higher on Friday, on course to post the second straight week of gains, helped by hopes governments will make provisions to soften the impact on their economies from the coronavirus epidemic. European shares are expected ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020