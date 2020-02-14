All Kashmiris should have same rights as other citizens of country: Sara Abdullah

Sara Abdullah Pilot, sister of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, on Friday said all Kashmiris should have the same rights as other citizens of the country. Talking to reporters after hearing on her petition challenging Abdullah's detention under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in the Supreme Court, Sara said she was hopeful of an early hearing as it was "a habeas corpus case and the relief would be sooner."

She said that she and her family had full faith in the justice system. "We are here because we want all Kashmiris should have the same rights as the citizens of India and we are waiting for that day," she said and did not take any further questions from journalists.

Earlier, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Jammu and Kashmir administration on the plea challenging Abdullah's detention under the Public Safety Act. A bench, comprising Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee, said it would hear the plea on March 2.

The petition was filed on Monday saying the PSA order was "manifestly illegal" and there was no question of him being a "threat to the maintenance of public order".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.