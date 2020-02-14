406 people in Chhawla quarantine to be discharged next week if test reports found to be negative: ITBP

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Friday said that 406 people housed at the quarantine facility in Chhawla area will be discharged next week if their reports pertaining to coronavirus test are found to be negative. Speaking to ANI, Vivek Pandey, ITBP spokesperson said, "ITBP facility in Chhawla is functional right now. A total of 406 inmates are there, final sampling is being done. 249 samples were taken yesterday, 157 samples are being taken today. We are sending samples to designated labs. We will receive reports in the next 2-3 days."

"If the final reports of the tests are found negative, then they will be sent home by next week. We are hopeful that they will be sent home by next week with certain directions," he said. A total of 406 people who returned from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus, early this month are being looked after at the quarantine facility of ITBP.

"The reports shall be received by 16th/17th day in the camp through ICMR. Based on the reports, a decision can be taken to discharge the travellers, if agreed to by the authorities, will be done on the 18th day from the Camp. All travellers are being looked after with due medical protocol," officials had earlier said. Two people were shifted to Safdurjung Hospital on Wednesday due to cough and fever.In the first test, samples of all 406 people were found negative, officials said. (ANI)

