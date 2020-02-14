Labourer dies in blaze at plastic recycling unit in Ludhiana

A 22-year-old labourer died of burns sustained in a fire that broke out at a plastic recycling factory in the outskirts of Ludhiana city on Friday, a fire brigade official said. Shrishti Nath Sharma, Chief Fire Officer, Ludhiana Municipal Corporation, said 26 fire tenders were used for more than five hours to put out the flames that engulfed the place.

Neeraj Chaudhary died on the spot and his colleague Sonu received serious burn injuries. Sonu has been admitted to a nearby hospital where he is said to be stable, the official said.

Sharma pointed out that the cause of the blaze and subsequent loss are yet to be ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.