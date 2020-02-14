Rajasthan BJP MLA demands action against lawyer for alleged derogatory comments

BJP MLA Anita Bhadel on Friday demanded that the government take action against a senior lawyer for posting "derogatory" comments on social media against women IAS officers posted in Ajmer. Bhadel raised the issue in the Assembly during the Zero Hour, claiming that the lawyer wrote an "obscene" and "objectionable" post against the women IAS officers a few days back.

The MLA alleged that the lawyer wrote on social media that there was an obscene video clip of a woman IAS officer. Following this, all four woman IAS officers posted in Ajmer lodged separate cases against him. The legislator added that the accused has not been arrested. "Police did not take timely action and in the meanwhile, the accused got a stay from the court. The government should take legal action through court to get him arrested," the MLA said.

Earlier this month, the lawyer, Rajesh Tondon, claimed on a WhatsApp group that there was an obscene video clip of a woman IAS officer. He, however, did not name anyone. After the post went viral, all the women IAS officers stationed in Ajmer lodged complaints against him. Bhadel alleged that it was done to exert pressure on the woman officers and blackmail them.

