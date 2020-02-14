College manager dies after being shot in UP

A 33-year-old college manager died after he was shot inside the institute's premises in Badaut area here on Friday, police said. Gulveer Singh, manager of the Himalayan College, was shot by three people in the afternoon, Superintendent of Police Gopendra Yadav said.

Singh was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment, police said. Police are scanning CCTV footage and probing the matter, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

