Left Menu
Development News Edition

In Bengaluru, Raja and Rani get married on Valentine's Day!

Raja and Rani got married on Valentine's Day at Cubbon Park here.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 17:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 17:51 IST
In Bengaluru, Raja and Rani get married on Valentine's Day!
Vatal Nagaraj conducts marraige ceremony of two horses in Bengalur. Image Credit: ANI

Raja and Rani got married on Valentine's Day at Cubbon Park here. The bride and the groom were decked up in bridal finery were heralded with traditional wedding music with nadaswaram and thavil (percussion) . The catch was that the married couple were horses.

Pro-Kannada activist and Kannada Vatal Party chairman Vatal Nagaraj performed the marriage ceremony of the two horses. Nagaraj gave a dhoti and shirt to Raja (male horse) and a saree along with a taali (mangal sutra) to Rani (female horse).

Nagaraj has been conducting such ceremonies in the past too. Last year he had married off two sheep- Jacob and Carolyn in a similar ceremony. The activist says he is all for love and urged anti-Valentine's Day supporters not to oppose lovers and their Valentine's Day celebration.

He also urged the Central government and the Karnataka state governments to give Rs 1 lakh and RS 50,000 respectively to the "lovers to support their love" by helping them get married. Meanwhile, sweets were distributed to all the guests who had participated in the Valentine's Day marriage ceremony today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

St. Valentine's Italian birthplace seeks U.S. suitors

In an unusual call for love, the Italian birthplace of St. Valentine said on Friday it was looking for a U.S. suitor to become its sister city. The mayor of Terni in central Italy said he hoped to find a city in the United States committed ...

Senior TDP leader condemns corruption allegation against former CM Chandrababu Naidu

Senior Telugu Desam Party TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Friday condemned corruption allegation made by YSRCP leaders against party Chief and former Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and threatened them with legal action. In the...

PhonePe earmarks Rs 800 cr in marketing this year

Digital payments firm PhonePe on Friday said it has earmarked Rs 800 crore for marketing this year, to create awareness about the platform and expand its reach. The company roped in Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who has joined Aamir Khan as...

Man on the way to set ablaze woman, daughter held in Palghar

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Friday while he was moving with a can of petrol to setablaze a woman and her daughter over failed marriage talks in Palghar district in Maharashtra, police said.Accused Bhairavsingh Rathod, a native of Ajme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020