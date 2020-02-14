First phase of 2021 Census in Haryana to be conducted from May 1-Jun 15

The first phase of 2021 Census in Haryana will be conducted from May 1 to June 15 and close to 58,000 enumerators and supervisors will be deployed for canvassing data, officials said on Friday. The information was shared at a state-level conference of divisional and deputy commissioners and principal census officers held to review the preparedness for the 2021 Census and updation of NPR, an official statement said here.

The conference was held under the chairmanship of Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora. Registrar General and Census Commissioner, India, Vivek Joshi was also present in the meeting, it said. According to the statement, Joshi said citizens will not be asked to furnish any document. They will only be asked to answer a few questions.

The chief census officer should keep in mind that questions are to be asked only from the pre-set questionnaire, he added. Joshi said personal data collected during the census will be confidential. Data will be collected and stored digitally and codification of responses would go a long way in timely release of data, he added.

Census data would be captured through specially designed mobile apps. In a first, all Census activities and progress would be monitored in real-time basis through the Census Monitoring and Management System (CMMS), Joshi said during the meeting. The chief secretary said this dynamic census will help the state in getting data analytics at the right time for policy formation.

"During houselisting operations, questions on the quality of houses, amenities available to households and assets possessed by the households will be canvassed. The second phase, that is population enumeration will be conducted from February 9 to February 28, 2021, with a revisional round from March 1 to 5, 2021," Arora said.

