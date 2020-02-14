DRI seizes 13 kgs of elephant tusks in West Bengal, 1 arrested

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Friday said it has seized almost 13 kgs

of elephant tusks and arrested one person from West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district.

Acting on a tip-off, DRI sleuths intercepted the person from a train at New Jalpaiguri station on Wednesday and

seven pieces of elephant tusks were recovered from his possession, according to a statement issued by the agency.

During interrogation, the person admitted that he had procured the tusks from Kokrajhar in Assam and planned to

deliver the consignment to Varanasi for exporting the same to some South East Asian countries, a DRI official said.

The person was arrested under the Customs Act, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

