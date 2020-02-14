DGP reviews law and order situation with SSPs, senior police officers

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta on Friday reviewed the state's law and order situation with all the senior superintendents of police and other senior police officials of the state. During the meeting at Phillaur, the director general of police (DGP) reviewed the performance of districts on parameters like action against terrorism, organised crime, drive against drugs, untraced murders, rapes and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases.

The meeting also deliberated upon issues like strengthening security of persons facing threat perception and places "in the wake of the latest internal security inputs". On Monday, Shiv Sena Hindustan youth wing president Honey Mahajan was injured while a trader died as unidentified assailants opened fire at Punjab's Dhariwal town in Gurdaspur district .

Mahajan was hospitalised after the attack, while the deceased was identified as Ashok Kumar. In the meeting, the DGP said after extensive deliberations with inspector general (IG) Ranges, commissioners of police and SSPs, the police department has decided to earmark a designated police officer in the rank of assistant sub-inspector of police/head constable/constable, for each of the 12,700 villages of the state.

The designated police officer would provide "a ready point of contact for the people living in the villages of the state". The DGP further said the names and phone numbers of the police officers would be shared with the people by displaying them on the Punjab Police website.

The village police officer would visit a village once every week to understand the issues and concerns of the community, he said, as per an official statement here. In addition, it was also decided at the meeting to set up women help desks in all the 406 police stations with dedicated woman police officers of the rank of constable and above.

The names of these woman police officers would also be displayed on the Punjab Police website along with their ranks. These officials would provide necessary interface, besides acting as a bridge between the police and people.

The village police officer would emerge as a friendly village cop and help to build and populate a digital village information system, the DGP added. All the commissioners of police and superintendents of police made brief presentations highlighting their achievements during the previous year, innovations and projects launched, besides dwelling on their future plans.

Punjab DGP Gupta emphasised the need for alertness "in the state in the wake of the latest inputs about the internal security scenario". The DGP, while addressing the field officers, stressed upon improving the basic policing in the state by intelligent planning of deployment, night checking of duties, crime mapping to identify "hotspots".

Action taken against drug menace was also discussed in the meeting. The DGP directed all the SSPs and CPs to give complete attention to eradication to the drug problem in the state so as to make Punjab a "drug free" state.

