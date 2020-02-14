J-K LG pays tribute to Pulwama terror attack martyrs

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu and several organisations on Friday paid tributes to the 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel killed in a terror attack in Pulwama a year ago. The slain jawans were honoured with a memorial at the Lethpora camp of the force in a solemn and emotive ceremony. The memorial is inscribed with the names of all the 40 troopers along with their photographs and the motto of the CRPF -- 'Seva and Nishtha' (Service and Loyalty).

Paying his tributes, the Lt governor said the country was indebted to them and would always remember their valour and sacrifice. He also expressed solidarity with their families. Murmu added that the CRPF and other paramilitary forces play a crucial role in combating terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of the people.

Officers of the CRPF laid the wreaths for the jawans at events organised in Bantalab and Samba areas. BJP president Ravinder Raina paid tributes at the memorial. Students of several colleges and schools were present on the occasion.

The Dogra Front, the Jammu West front, the All Parties Migrant Coordination Committee (APMCC), the VHP and the Bajrang Dal held separate memorial events in Jammu.

