Kin of CRPF martyrs felicitated in Hyderabad

A felicitation ceremony took place here on Friday in honour of the CRPF martyrs of Pulwama terror attack. "We have gathered to felicitation of brave-hearts, who sacrificed their lives for the country. The corporate and NGOs have extended their support to the martyrs' families by offering private jobs and skill development programmes. Their grievances will be closely monitored and addressed," said MR Naik, IG, CRPF, Southern Sector.

Naik also asked the families of martyrs to approach his office for availing of any kind of assistance from the CRPF. Families of martyrs residing in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were invited to the event organised at the Southern Sector CRPF on the eve of the first anniversary of Pulwama terror attack.

M Bhargavi, daughter of a martyred CRPF Constable while speaking to ANI, said: "My father M Reddy sacrificed his life in a blast at Dantewada Chattisgarh, in a terrorist attack in 2010. I am proud to be the daughter of Veer Jawan. We have support from the CRPF." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

