Woman, her male friend arrested for killing husband in Sonia Vihar

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 21:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 21:31 IST
A 40-year-old woman was arrested along with her male friend for allegedly killing her husband in Northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar area, police said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Sheela and Wakil (40), both residents of Ghaziabad, they said.

On February 6, police recovered a man's body from a garbage heap in Khadar area around the Yamuna river near Chauhan Patti, Sonia Vihar, in a decomposed and partially burnt condition, a senior police officer said. "The face of the body was disfigured with force of heavy blunt object. The deceased was later identified as Bachcha Lal (47), a resident of Ghaziabad," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said.

During investigation, it was revealed that Lal did not have good relations with his wife. They were living separately for the past two months. Sheela along with her children had shifted to Loni, Gaziabad, and Wakil also started living nearby, the DCP said. Lal had stopped any kind of financial help and support to his family. Sheela was interrogated and she accepted her crime. She disclosed that she hatched a plan with her friend Wakil around 20 days back to kill Lal, Surya said.

On January 23, the duo followed Lal from Lajpat Rai market and attacked him with stones. They hid his body beneath heaps of garbage and fled from the spot, they added.

