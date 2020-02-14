Union HRD minister visits IIT Guwahati

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on

Friday visited the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati and urged its students and researchers to convert

India to a strong and vibrant nation in the world. The minister asked the IIT students to give priority

to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative and focus on innovation and research.

Pokhriyal dedicated to the nation some of the technologies developed at the IIT Guwahati.

The technologies include a method to remove fluoride, iron, arsenic and microorganisms from contaminated drinking

water; a non-invasive therapeutic option for treatment of Alzheimer's Disease and an affordable milk testing kit.

The minister inaugurated the newly constructed Estate Building and the NRL Centre of Excellence for Sustainable

Materials and visited its various laboratories. In another programme, Pokhriyal interacted with school

students and aksed them to prepare themselves for a strong tomorrow by contributing to the nation's development.

Interacting with 1,200 students from various schools of Guwahati during a 'Yuva Sambaad' session organized by the

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), he asked them to have patience while staying focused to achieve success in

life. The Union minister told them that India is a nation

enriched with knowledge from ancient times and known globally as a country of rich heritage and culture.

Terming students as "warriors of the nation", he urged them to contribute to the nation's development.

Pokhriyal also replied to many of the students' queries.

