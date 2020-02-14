Pay hike for Mizoram muster roll employees
The Mizoram cabinet on Friday decided to hike the remuneration of about 9,000 muster roll
employees in the state, official sources said. At a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Zoramthanga,
the council of ministers agreed to create separate pay structure for muster roll employees who are henceforth to be
called provisional employees. Earlier, these employees were given remuneration under
the Minimum Wages Act. The meeting decided to increase the remuneration by
four per cent of their basic pay annually and they would be entitled to certain allowances like travelling allowance which
they did not enjoy earlier, the sources said. Maternity leave to the extent of 26 weeks is
permissible to women employees till the birth of second child while male staff will get seven days' paternity leave.
