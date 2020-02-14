Pay hike for Mizoram muster roll employees

The Mizoram cabinet on Friday decided to hike the remuneration of about 9,000 muster roll

employees in the state, official sources said. At a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Zoramthanga,

the council of ministers agreed to create separate pay structure for muster roll employees who are henceforth to be

called provisional employees. Earlier, these employees were given remuneration under

the Minimum Wages Act. The meeting decided to increase the remuneration by

four per cent of their basic pay annually and they would be entitled to certain allowances like travelling allowance which

they did not enjoy earlier, the sources said. Maternity leave to the extent of 26 weeks is

permissible to women employees till the birth of second child while male staff will get seven days' paternity leave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.