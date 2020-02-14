Odisha speaker bans media from reporting ruckus in House

Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro on Friday imposed an embargo on the media from reporting

ruckus inside the House, inviting sharp criticisms from the opposition Congress and the BJP.

There were noisy scenes in the House over the absence of officials in the gallery meant for them. Following this,

the speaker issued the directive to both print and electronic media.

Speaking to reporters outside the House, Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra said it was

unfortunate that attempts were being made to throttle the voice of the media.

Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik of the BJP also condemned the speaker's directive.

"Instead of asking officers to attend the session, the speaker put a ban on media coverage," Naik said.

Government chief whip Pramila Mallick said, "When a ruling has been given by the speaker, it must have

constitutional sanction. People send us to the assembly to raise their issues, not to create a ruckus and draw media

attention." PTI AAM SOM SOM

