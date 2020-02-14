Portuguese president, Patel jointly inaugurate Cha-Chai art work at National Museum

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel on Friday jointly inaugurated the Cha-Chai, installation of art-work of Joana Vasconcelos at the National Museum here. Union Minister of Culture Patel welcomed the visiting leader and artist Joana Vasconcelos and said that the installation represents the five o'clock tradition of serving tea in Portugal that originated in the 17th century.

According to an official release, he said that India and Portugal were collaborating to develop various cultural projects in India. Speaking on the occasion, the President of the Portuguese Republic said that the 'teapot' artwork was symbolic depicting cultural bridges between people and people-to-people relations between the two countries.

He added that the 5 pm tea is a family tradition in Portugal that strengthens family bonding. He also said that this exhibition will further strengthen the cultural bonds between the two countries. This exhibition brings Cha-Chai, a wrought-iron sculpture shaped like a teapot, by the renowned artist, Joana Vasconcelos. The 'Tea Pot' and its iron railings represent the bridge between urban and rural landscape. The aroma of tea, as depicted by the installation, takes visitors to a memorable journey from this physical world to a surreal world.

The release said that the long-lasting connection between Portugal and India shines through tea or chai. The Portuguese adopted cha (Sha) as their word for it, incredibly close to the Indian chai. Vasconcelos conveyed her thanks to the National Museum for exhibiting her artwork in the museum. The installation on the front lawn of the museum will remain open to the public till June 30. (ANI)

