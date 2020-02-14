Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portuguese president, Patel jointly inaugurate Cha-Chai art work at National Museum

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel on Friday jointly inaugurated the Cha-Chai, installation of art-work of Joana Vasconcelos at the National Museum here.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 23:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 23:12 IST
Portuguese president, Patel jointly inaugurate Cha-Chai art work at National Museum
Portuguese President and Culture Minister jointly inaugurate Cha-Chai, an installation of artwork at National Museum on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel on Friday jointly inaugurated the Cha-Chai, installation of art-work of Joana Vasconcelos at the National Museum here. Union Minister of Culture Patel welcomed the visiting leader and artist Joana Vasconcelos and said that the installation represents the five o'clock tradition of serving tea in Portugal that originated in the 17th century.

According to an official release, he said that India and Portugal were collaborating to develop various cultural projects in India. Speaking on the occasion, the President of the Portuguese Republic said that the 'teapot' artwork was symbolic depicting cultural bridges between people and people-to-people relations between the two countries.

He added that the 5 pm tea is a family tradition in Portugal that strengthens family bonding. He also said that this exhibition will further strengthen the cultural bonds between the two countries. This exhibition brings Cha-Chai, a wrought-iron sculpture shaped like a teapot, by the renowned artist, Joana Vasconcelos. The 'Tea Pot' and its iron railings represent the bridge between urban and rural landscape. The aroma of tea, as depicted by the installation, takes visitors to a memorable journey from this physical world to a surreal world.

The release said that the long-lasting connection between Portugal and India shines through tea or chai. The Portuguese adopted cha (Sha) as their word for it, incredibly close to the Indian chai. Vasconcelos conveyed her thanks to the National Museum for exhibiting her artwork in the museum. The installation on the front lawn of the museum will remain open to the public till June 30. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq tick lower as coronavirus worries weigh

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq edged lower on Friday as concerns about an economic hit from the coronavirus outbreak outweighed a boost from Nvidia shares after the chipmakers upbeat outlook. Nvidia Corp jumped 7.2 after it forecast first-quarte...

U.S. CDC to work with labs in five states to track people with influenza-like illness

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC said on Friday it was working with public health laboratories in five states to track people with illnesses similar to influenza, as the agency strives to contain the deadly coronaviru...

Prosecutor: Weinstein saw victims as 'complete disposables'

New York, Feb 14 AP Harvey Weinstein believed he was so powerful he could get away with denigrating aspiring actresses drawn into a world where the Hollywood big shot considered them complete disposables, a prosecutor said on Friday in clos...

Delay on Delhi Metro's Red Line due to suicide attempt by passenger: Police

Services on a section of the Delhi Metros Red Line were briefly delayed on Friday due to a suicide attempt by a woman, who jumped in front of a running train at the Pratap Nagar station, police said. The Red Line connects Rithala in Delhi t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020