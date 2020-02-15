4 cops hurt as anti-CAA protest by Muslims turns violent: Police

An anti-CAA protest by Muslims turned violent here on Friday when the protesters clashed with police. The incident led to sporadic protests across Tamil Nadu, including at Washermanpet here, where the violence broke out, but the protesters subsequently called off the agitation, following talks with City Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan.

Four police personnel -- a woman joint commissioner, two women constables and a sub-inspector -- were injured in stonepelting, the police said, even as reports emerged that some protesters were also hurt. Joint Commissioner P Vijayakumari sustained injuries on her head, the police said, adding that the injured were admitted to a hospital.

Earlier, some protesters were reportedly removed from the protest site forcibly, leading to a commotion between them and the police. The protesters accused the police of resorting to a lathicharge.

Some of the protesters were detained. Subsequently, more people gathered there demanding their release. As a result, security was beefed up in the area. Viswanathan held discussions with community elders and representatives of Muslim organisations, following which all those detained were released, the police said.

"An amicable decision was arrived at in the meeting with Muslim organisations and they have announced that the agitation will be withdrawn," a police officer said, adding that normalcy had returned to the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

