New Kalyan-Dombivli civic chief warns staff against lethargy

Hours after taking over as the new municipal commissioner of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, Dr Vijay Suryavanshi warned his staff saying lethargy and dereliction of duty will not be tolerated. Suryavanshi took charge of the civic body on Friday after the then commissioner M C Govind Bodke was transferred. The new civic chief has been brought in less than a week after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced Rs 100 crore for the development of the region.

Known to be a taskmaster, he asked his staff to ensure productivity and warned that lethargy or dereliction of duty will not be tolerated. Suryavanshi has previously worked in Palghar and Raigad districts. The towns of Kalyan and Dombivili, which are part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, are included the smart city program, Suryavanshi said. Several issues such as dumping grounds, road infrastructure, and cleanliness would duly be addressed, he added.

