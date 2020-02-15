Left Menu
PM chairs CSIR Society meet, urges scientists to focus on real-time social issues

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 11:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 11:30 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged scientists to focus on real-time social issues being faced by the country such as malnutrition by providing value addition in agricultural products. Chairing a meeting of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Society here on Friday, Modi emphasized on the importance of developing virtual labs so that science can further be taken to all students in each and every corner of the country.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, he spoke on the need to attract young students toward science and further strengthen scientific acumen in the next generation. The prime minister also suggested measures to enhance collaboration in research and development projects among Indians working in different parts of the world.

Asking scientists to work on the aspirational needs of India, he said there is a need for CSIR to focus on "real-time social issues that India is facing such as malnutrition" through value addition in agriculture products, and water conservation. PM Modi listed 5G wireless technology, artificial intelligence and affordable and long-lasting batteries for renewable energy storage as some of the emerging challenges which the scientists need to focus on.

He highlighted the need to combine traditional knowledge with modern science to develop world-class products. The prime minister also spoke about the importance of commercialization of innovations, the release said. Modi exhorted the scientific community at CSIR to work towards improving the quality of life of the common man.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

