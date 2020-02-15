Fire at hotel basement in Delhi

A fire broke out at the basement of The Park hotel in Lutyens' Delhi on Saturday afternoon, an official said.

The fire department received a call about the fire at 12.25 pm, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said, adding that the blaze was brought under control.

