Jaipur fire: Shop catches fire in Indira market; fire tenders on spot

A fire broke out in a firecracker shop in the busy Indira market in Jaipur on Saturday, police said. "The fire broke out in a firecracker shop which engulfed nearby shops also. Fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames," SHO of Kotwali police station Yashwant Singh said.

He added that that the cause of the fire was not yet known.

Further details about Jaipur fire are awaited.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.