Telangana Cabinet to meet on Sunday

A meeting of the Telangana Cabinet would be held on Sunday, officials said. The meeting is expected to discuss the upcoming budget session of the assembly, the state governments Palle Pragati (progress of villages), Pattana Pragati (progress of towns) programs, among others, official sources said on Saturday.

