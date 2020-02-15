4-year-old girl raped in Haryana's Panchkula

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a school bus driver in Haryana's Panchkula district, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred in the bus in Pinjore on Friday, an officer said.

The girl has been admitted to a hospital. Efforts are on to nab the accused, the police said. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.